Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Ole Anderson taking over WCW booking from Bill Watts in 1993, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Ole Anderson’s return as WCW booker and the similarities that Ole had with Dusty Rhodes as booker:

“Ole was hardcore good versus evil. You know, his roots were in the business of the late seventies, early eighties, I would say. You know, he and Gene [Okerlund] were, were a fixture in the industry that still lives today. So when you put Ollie in, he used many of the principles he had used when working with Gene. And he was the booker before for Jim Crockett Promotions and the Carolinas. And, you know, some of that stuff was outdated, you know, and.”

On if he preferred working for one or the other:

“Well, Dusty, I think, no, I’m sure. I don’t think I’m sure they had faith in me. And I was always a guy that Ole could put, or excuse me; Dusty could put in the first match or put me in his own last with him and still get a quality performance, a main event match, and everything he needed out of me. And I think he knew that. I know he knew that. So I was happy anytime he was sitting in the saddle. I knew that I would at least have the opportunity to do what I knew well, and that’s just getting in the ring and wrestling and telling a story.”

On positive things about Ole being a booker:

“Well, I mean, there were those of us that Ole, when he was a performer, got our respect. ’cause he was a world-class heel, no matter what you say about, you know, the negatives about Ollie, about being grumpy and all those things, and maybe outdated at the top, you know, the last run through, he was, you know, some of his ideas were, were outdated. You could watch Ole Anderson and his promos, his work in the ring, and his thought process was excellent for Those of us who were heels and aspired to be perfect heels. I defy anybody to say that they weren’t; they were when he was wrestling. But that doesn’t necessarily carry over to when you’re the boss because now you’re trying to implement your thought process into another performer or another finish or into, you know, all the things that encompass. Yeah. And some guys say that they see it the way you do, and they go out, and when they perform it, they don’t see it the same way. And, you know, I didn’t see much use again, you know, whatever he said, Do right?”

