Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the TNA video game, what led to Tomko’s TNA departure, and more. Here are the highlights:

On issues with Midway Games over the TNA video game:

“And, you know, Dixie [Carter] and you know, Greg Allison, who was working on the gaming side, who we later hired, they were handling all that day to day. So, I was, you know, during this time in development and all that, you know, my personal life, there were so many different things going on, but I was always made aware. But when I heard the news, oh. They’re having some issues internally, but it was explained from the very beginning The game is a huge priority. It’s a top priority. Everything’s going to be okay. And it turned out, what was cool from our perspective, the folks in TNA that had been there from day one, 2002, is that, wow, okay, so they’ve got this kind of priority on the game, and they’re developing it, and they’ve put massive resources behind it. But, you know, it was something that even in our creative meetings, guys would ask me, and I’m like, Look, at the end of the day, I’m not a gamer, but it better be a good game. And, you know, over the last two years, Conrad, I’ve found out even more that there were the right expectations internally. And I remember that money was obviously made from the game, but it was a good game. And, you know, I’m going around saying everything was happening in that organization that we had zero control over and knew it. And despite that, we did alright.”

On Tomko quitting TNA Wrestling in 2008:

“I’ll say he’s on. He’s on the money. But, man, I mean, he’s close. And I was sitting there thinking about Dave, more or less knowing all this. Suppose he knew all that information. I don’t know if the suspension is right. I think that may be. I don’t know if Terry Taylor or maybe that was accurate, but Tomko was like a few folks. The low-key comes to mind. A couple of folks would come in that we wanted, but we wanted them full-time. And that was absolutely storytelling. Spike TV’s mindset is, Look; we want you on the team. But Tomko said I’ve got a deal over in Japan. That’s whether they were paying him equal a little more or less. It was You can’t serve two masters type of situations. And he tried to do both, missing the fan fest when I think he said I’d be there,e and then at the last minute. Nope, I won’t be there—just things like that. We knew we weren’t his priority, so there were no hard feelings. I don’t even think on his side. We just said This isn’t going to work out. We’ll use you when we can and maybe even let Japan know that Japan is their priority. If you hadn’t already. Because I think he was trying to make both companies happy, and it just wasn’t going to work at the time with the Inoki Group schedule.”

