NJPW issued the following press release announcing that it will be bringing back its TAMASHII event on September 15th in Sydney Australia. This comes after the promotion ran three TAMASHII events back in April of this year. Full details can be found below.

NJPW TAMASHII is back for one night only Friday September 15! The Australasian brand hits the Crowbar in Sydney, with highly limited tickets available. As BULLET CLUB’s Rogue Army do battle with NZ Dojo prospects and the best of the local scene, these spots will are expected to go fast!