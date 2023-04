NJPW has released the full cards for their upcoming TAMASHII events later this month, which take place between April 14th & April 16th from three different cities in Australia. Check it out below.

Full card for April 14th event from Adelaide

Chris Basso vs. Hirooki Goto

Punch-Drunk Istria vs. Shingo Takagi

Robbie Eagles vs. Link Barnett

Rouge Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. Party Guy Ty & Banjo Powers

Joey Graham vs. Grimm Basso

(The Parea) Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros vs. Barren & Einar the Strange

Dean Brady & Corndog vs. Robbie Heart & Wrecking Ball

Delta Brady vs. Amber

Full card for April 1tth event from Sydney

Jack Bonza vs. Shingo Takagi

Rouge Army (Bad Luck Fale & Lyrebird Luchi) vs. Hirooki Goto & Richard Mulu

Robbie Eagles vs. Andrew Villalobos

S.M.S. (Aaron Jake & Unsocial Jordan) vs. Mat Boyton & Backman

Mick Moretti vs. Carter Deams

MK+ Ultra (Kai Drake & Michael Spencer) vs. The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

Jessica Troy vs. Cherry Stephens

Full card for April 16th event from Melbourne

Robbie Eagles vs. Shingo Takagi

Mick Moretti vs. Hirooki Goto

Dusk vs. Slex

Rouge Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. The Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Fillips)

Jarvis vs. Emman Azman

Jake Taylor vs. Richard Mulu

The Parea (Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros) vs. The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)