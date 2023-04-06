Becky Lynch remains one of WWE’s biggest superstars, but even The Man still has to fight for a spot every now and then.

The current reigning women’s tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Know Mercy program. During her chat, Lynch revealed that her showdown with Bianca Belair at last year’s SummerSlam premium live event almost didn’t happen had she not pushed for a women’s title match to be on the show, which is one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year.

Last year, at SummerSlam, had to fight a little bit to get a women’s title match on the show. When Logan Paul has a match and Pat McAfee has a match, and Seth Rollins doesn’t have a match, he’s been working all year. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair almost didn’t have a match, that’s a bit of a problem.

The Irish Lass-Kicker adds that she busts her butt 52 weeks of the year and wants to be able to compete on the stadium shows, since that is what they work towards.

Personally, and from a work ethic standpoint, you put all of this effort into this, all year round, and when the big shows come, the big stadiums come, and there are 80,000 people, you want to receive your flowers for the hard work you put in all year round so that we can do this so that we’re on TV for 52 weeks a year and just killing the game. You don’t want somebody to take your spot, not somebody who doesn’t do this all the time.

