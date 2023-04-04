Becky Lynch has massive praise for Rhea Ripley.

The Man spoke with ESPN shortly after Ripley’s victory over Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania 39, a victory that crowned her the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. While speaking about that triumph, Lynch says that she cannot wait to take the title from the Judgment Day member.

She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.

All jokes aside, Lynch states that the division needed a fresh coat of paint, and that Ripley will be the future for a long time.

My time is gonna come here one of these days, but Rhea has a lot of time left. I’m very excited [about] what she is going to do for the women’s division on SmackDown. I think it needs a fresh coat of paint, and I couldn’t think of a better fresh coat of paint than Rhea Ripley.

Lynch had her own triumph at WrestleMania 39 as she and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag. Full results to that night of the Showcase of the Immortals can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)