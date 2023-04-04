Roman Reigns may be the most important member of The Bloodline, but since day one he’s wanted to lift everyone in the group to his level.

The Tribal Chief spoke on this topic with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where he recalled the early days of forming the group and how everyone involved instantly clicked because of their chemistry together.

The Wise Man reminds me. It’s one of those things where, it’s a team. We’re a company. There is this crazy inter-competition that is always going on, but at the end of the day, we’re a team. I just want to do what’s best for the team. To be the only guy to be raised up just didn’t feel right to me. To me, the quickest way to do that was to link up with the people I knew best. People that, we don’t even have to look at each other, we don’t have to talk, we just know. We’ve been together so long, there is so much chemistry there. It was just an obvious fit. Then we went to work. You find the people you can trust, you find the people you can rely on.

Reigns later breaks down his chemistry with each member, including the Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

I had that since day one with Paul. I knew I had that with Jey, I knew once Jimmy came back we had that with him as well. Solo was a pleasant surprise, but we’ve always had our finger on him and guided him along the way. To bring him up, it was such a perfect fit, he’s done such a great job. If we can’t lift everybody up, then we aren’t what we say we are. The high tide lifts all the ships. That was the most important thing for me. That was what was critical to get us to where we are now. We can be a big star and be doing pretty well or we can lift everything up and make it better, be the energy behind all this growth and reach heights we never have, and that’s what we’re doing.

Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship. He spoke about his historic title reign continuing at the post-Mania press conference. Check out those comments here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)