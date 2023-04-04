Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, Evil Uno vs. Ceza Bononi, plus tag team action with Tony Nese and Ari Daivari vs. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped in late March at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

* Leila Grey vs. Ameera

* Lee Moriarty vs. Invictus Khash

* Willie Mack vs. Serpentico

* AR Fox vs. Peter Avalon

* Evil Uno vs. Cezar Bononi

* Tony Nese and Ari Daivari vs. Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday a 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.