IMPACT Wrestling has announced details for its 2023 Against All Odds event.

The promotion revealed in a tweet earlier today that Against All Odds will take place on June 9th from the Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. The next night, June 10th, IMPACT will hold television fallout television tapings from the same venue.

BREAKING: #AgainstAllOdds is coming to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio on June 9 followed by #AgainstAllOddsFallout on June 10. Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/U0o3RvFAMj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 4, 2023

Last year’s Against All Odds event took place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. IMPACT recently held a joint show with NJPW over WrestleMania 39 weekend. You can find results to that show here.