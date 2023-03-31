The Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive PPV opened live from The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The pre-show match saw Yuya Uemura defeat Gabriel Kidd.

Impact Wrestling X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors vs. Kevin Knight

The match begins with everybody attacking Miguel after Miguel trash talked to them all, Miguel is tossed out of the ring before everybody gets into headlocks. Kazarian drops Connors with a hip toss before landing a shoulder tackle on Knight, a bunch of competitors exchange some arm drags. Miguel drags Kazarian out of the ring before attacking Romero, Miguel gets back in the ring and he lays everyone out. Miguel is then hit with a quadruple drop kick from everyone but Romero, Swann and Knight both land splashes on Connors before battling each other. Swann eventually drops Knight with a head scissors takedown, Kazarian then hits Connors with a slingshot DDT for a near fall. Kazarian slams Romero before landing a slingshot leg drop, Kazarian does the same to Swann before eating a drop kick from Knight. Everybody returns to the ring and they all get pin attempts on a downed Kazarian, Knight uses a rana to send Miguel into Romero and Swann. Knight meets Connors on the ropes and Kazarian meets them up there, Romero also joins in before Miguel takes them all down with a tower of doom.

Swann then hits a downed Connors with a splash from out of nowhere, Romero recovers and he nails a bunch of competitors with Forever Clotheslines. Connors returns and he nails Romero and Miguel with spears, Kazarian then hits Knight with a slingshot cutter before eating a spear from Connors. Swann looks for a rolling DDT and Connors counters with a spear, Knight returns and Connors knocks him off the ropes before landing a middle rope spear. Miguel knocks Connors out of the ring before getting the three count on Knight.

Winner: Trey Miguel, still your Impact Wrestling X Division Champion

Fred Rosser, PCO, Alex Coughlin & Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, JR Kratos & Tom Lawlor

The match begins with Edwards and Callihan having a striking exchange, Callihan nails a charging Edwards with an exploder suplex. PCO tags in and Edwards immediately takes Lawlor in, Rosser tags himself in and he immediately exchanges blows with Lawlor. Lawlor traps the head of Rosser while landing knee strikes, Lawlor jumps on the back of Rosser and Rosser falls out of the ring. Lawlor follows Rosser back into the ring while landing strikes, Hendry tags in and he nails a cornered Rosser with some strikes followed by a clothesline. Rosser recovers and he nails Hendry with a knee to the midsection, Rosser cracks Hendry with clothesline smashes before tagging Coughlin in. Coughlin goes for a suplex and Hendry counters with one of his own, Coughlin and Hendry go back and forth until Hendry lands a Trust Fall on Coughlin. Kratos tags in and Coughlin cracks him with some chops, Kratos knocks Coughlin into the corner while landing strikes of his own. Kratos goes for an avalanche and Coughlin catches him before landing an overhead release suplex, PCO tags in and Kratos avoids his charge before landing some strikes.

Kratos climbs the ropes and PCO nails him with a few strikes before going to the middle rope, PCO tags Kratos down with a rana. Edwards interferes and he attacks PCO from behind, a brawl breaks out between both teams and it spills all over the place. Lawlor nails Callihan with an enziguri followed by a leaping headbutt, Rosser meets Lawlor on the ring apron before dropping him on the hardest part of the ring. Coughlin takes a bunch of people out with a dive before PCO tosses Edwards out of the ring, Kratos then takes people out with a suicide dive of his own. PCO goes to the top rope and he takes everyone down with a moonsault dive, PCO goes back to the top rope and Edwards grabs his leg so Kratos can land a knee strike. Kratos then hits PCO with a superplex followed by some stomps, Hendry tags in and PCO drops him with a clothesline. Rosser and Edwards are tagged in by their respective partners, Rosser quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team. Rosser nails Edwards with a northern lights suplex for a near fall, Rosser sets up for the chicken wing and Lawlor interferes to hit him with a knee strike. Everybody from both teams hit the ring and they all take each other out, Callihan then hits Hendry with a low blow followed by a piledriver.

Edwards then nails Rosser with a blue thunder bomb before tagging Kratos in, Kratos then hits Rosser with a dead lift suplex. PCO tags in and he has a striking exchange with Kratos, Kratos misses a charge in the corner and PCO hits him with a corner clothesline followed by a reverse DDT. PCO then hits Kratos with a top rope moonsault for a three count.

Winners: Fred Rosser, PCO, Alex Coughlin & Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

The match begins with Moose getting Cobb in a headlock, Cobb gets free and he eats a few chops from Moose. Moose and Cobb exchange shoulder tackles until Moose drops Cobb with a drop kick, Moose misses a charge in the corner and Cobb tosses him across the ring. Moose then backs Cobb into the corner before they exchange some chops, Cobb then drops a charging Moose with a drop kick. Cobb then hits Moose with a standing moonsault for a near fall, Moose recovers and he sends Cobb into the corner before landing a pair of drop kicks. Cobb fights back and Moose nails him with a sit out power bomb for a near fall, Moose misses a corner spear and he crashes into the turnbuckle. Cobb cracks Moose with a few headbutts before superplexing him back into the ring for a near fall, Moose gets up and he has a striking exchange with Cobb. Moose shocks Cobb with a roll up for a near fall and Cobb does the same to him a short time later, Moose and Cobb exchange clothesline attempts until both go down.

Moose and Cobb trade more clotheslines until they both fall out of the ring, Moose and Cobb have another striking exchange when they get back into the ring. Moose sends Cobb into the corner before getting him on the top rope, Moose follows Cobb up there and Cobb knocks him to the mat below. Moose returns and he nails Cobb with a superplex, Moose gets up and he nails Cobb with a pump kick followed by a cross body block for a near fall. Cobb gets up and he nails Moose with a Tour Of The Islands for a three count.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Winner Gets Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Shot At Rebellion: Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Miyu Yamashita

The match begins with Slamovich, Purrazzo and Yamashita brawling as Shaw exits the ring, Slamovich is sent out of the ring as Purrazzo does battle with Yamashita. Yamashita tries dropping Purazzo with a shoulder tackle and Purrazzo winds up dropping her with one, Shaw interferes and she drags Purrazzo out of the ring. Shaw gets back in the ring and she nails Yamashita with a kick, Yamashita fires back and she nails Shaw with kicks of her own. Shaw leaves the ring and Yamashita hits her with a knee strike from the ring apron, Slamovich returns and she takes out a few people with a suicide dive. Shaw then takes everybody out with a twisting dive from the top rope, Shaw gets Purrazzo back in the ring to get a near fall on a pin attempt. Slamovich returns and she drops a charging Shaw with a spin kick, Slamovich and Purrazzo exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Purrazzo ends the exchange by nailing Slamovich with a rana followed by a high boot and standing moonsault for a near fall, Yamashita returns and she lands kicks on Slamovich. Yamashita drops Slamovich with a head kick before landing a knee strike on Shaw for a near fall, Yamashita and Purrazzo have a striking exchange in the middle of the ring.

Shaw and Slamovich return to attack Purrazzo and Yamashita until everybody goes down, a four way striking exchange breaks out when everybody gets up. Purrazzo goes for the Fujiwara arm bar on Slamovich and Slamovich gets free a short time later, Yamashita returns to nail Purrazzo with a head kick. Shaw returns and she drops multiple opponents, Slamovich then hits Shaw with a middle rope destroyer. Purrazzo returns and she hits Slamovich with some German suplexes, Purrazzo goes for the Queen’s Gambit and Slamovich counters with an air raid crash into the corner. Purrazzo hits Shaw with a power bomb followed by the Queen’s Gambit for a three count.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

The match begins with Haste distracting Shelley so Tito can jump him from behind, TMDK and the MCMG battle in the ring before the MCMG clear the ring. Bullet Club hit the ring to prevent dives from the MCMG and the MCMG clear the ring again, the MCMG then take out a bunch of people with dives. Sabin gets Haste back in the ring before double teaming him alongside Shelley, Haste recovers to hit Sabin with an inverted exploder suplex. Tito returns to the ring and he helps Haste get control on Shelley, Tito tags in and he nails Shelley with a slingshot swanton bomb. Tito traps Shelley in the corner while landing a plethora of strikes, Haste tags back in and he nails Shelley with some more strikes. Haste keeps Shelley down while kicking him right in the back, Tito tags back in and he kicks a trapped Shelley in the midsection. Tito follows up by landing an exploder suplex on Shelley, Tito misses a top rope leap and Haste tags in. Shelley recovers and he sends a charging Haste into the corner, Bey tags in and he cleans house against the opposing teams.

Bey goes for a cutter and Haste blocks it before eating a code red for a near fall, Haste avoids a leaping Bey as Fletcher tags himself into the match. Aussie Open hit the ring and they double team Bey, Davis tags in and he nails Bey with a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Bey tries fighting back and Davis levels him with a chop, Bey fights back again and he manages to tag Austin into the match. Austin quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing teams, Bey tags back in as the MCMG drag Austin out of the ring. Sabin tags in and he clears the ring before landing a kick on Fletcher, Shelley hits the ring and he double teams Fletcher alongside Sabin. Davis hits the ring and the MCMG knock him right back out, Sabin then takes a bunch of people with a suicide dive. Bey makes a blind tag before landing a suicide dive as well, Bullet Club gets Fletcher on the top rope and David returns for a tower of doom. Aussie Open then hit Bey with their finisher for a near fall, Aussie Open set Bey up for another hold when Austin returns to break it all up. The MCMG return to the ring and Davis eventually drops them both with a double clothesline, Davis also drops Bullet Club with a double clothesline.

Haste returns and he gets double teams by Aussie Open, Tito returns and he knocks Fletcher to the arena floor before getting Davis out of the ring. Bey returns and Tito hits him with an F-5 for a near fall, Austin and Bey then drop Haste with a double head kick. Tito returns and Bullet Club nail him with their finishers for a three count.

Winners: Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), still your Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions

Kushida vs. Lio Rush

The match begins with some chain wrestling between Kushida and Rush, Kushida goes for the Hoverboard Lock and Rush defends. Rush then drops Kushida with an enziguri, Rush traps Kushida in the corner while landing a few strikes. Kushida fights back and Rush traps him in the corner again while landing more strikes, Kushida fights back and he knocks Rush out of the ring. Rush recovers and he drops Kushida with a rana on the arena floor, Rush follows up by landing a dive on Kushida. Kushida gets back in the ring and he kicks the arm of Rush as he gets back in the ring, Kushida traps Rush in the corner while working over his injured arm. Kushida then lands a bulldog on the injured arm of Rush, Kushida also attacks the other arm of Rush as well. Kushida ties up the arms and legs of Rush while looking for a submission, Rush fights back and he has a striking exchange with Kushida. Kushida ends the exchange by getting Rush in a hammerlock, Rush gets to the ropes and Kushida gets him away before returning to the hammerlock.

Rush gets free and he knocks Kushida out of the ring before landing a suicide dive, Rush gets Kushida back in the ring before landing a series of clotheslines. Rush goes to the top rope and Kushida meets him up there before being dropped, Kushida avoids a leaping Rush and Rush still hits him with a pele kick a short time later. Kushida and Rush both go down after another striking exchange, Kushida goes for the Hoverboard Lock and Rush counters with a guillotine choke. Kushida gets free and he gets Rush in the Hoverboard Lock, Rush gets free and Kushida nails him with a pele kick. Rush shocks Kushida with a small package for a near fall, Rush eats a kick to the injured arm before landing a kick on Kushida. Kushida then hits Rush with a small package bomb for a near fall, Rush fights back to hit Kushida with a poison rana followed by the Come Up for a near fall. Kushida recovers and he catches a leaping Rush in the Hoverboard Lock and Rush taps out.

Winner: Kushida

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Kenta (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

The match begins with Kenta smacking Suzuki in the head to anger him, Kenta hides in the ropes while Suzuki goes after him. Kenta goes to the ropes again and Suzuki nails him with a bunch of kicks, Suzuki the gets Kenta in a rope assisted triangle choke. Suzuki drags Kenta out of the ring while landing more strikes, Kenta fights back and he sends Suzuki into the barricade. Kenta follows up on that by sending Suzuki into the ring post, Suzuki fights back and he has a striking exchange with Kenta. Kenta ends the exchange by raking the eyes of Suzuki, Kenta gets Suzuki back into the ring before stomping away on him. Suzuki gets up and he immediately exchanges more strikes with Kenta until Kenta rakes his eyes, Kenta drops Suzuki with a back suplex for a near fall. Suzuki tries getting up and Kenta kicks him right in the back, Suzuki gets angry and he has another striking exchange with Kenta. Kenta again rakes the eyes of Suzuki before trapping him in the corner, Kenta drops Suzuki before landing multiple elbow drops for a near fall.

Kenta keeps Suzuki down while applying a chin lock to him, Kenta releases the hold to hit Suzuki with more knee drops. Kenta attacks Suzuki with more kicks and Suzuki gets angrier with each one that lands, Suzuki attacks the knee of a kicking Kenta. Suzuki traps Kenta in the corner while landing a bunch of strikes, Suzuki drops Kenta with a snap mare before landing a penalty kick. Suzuki stands Kenta up before dropping him with a series of kicks, Suzuki then applies a leg lock to a downed Kenta. Kenta gets to the ropes and Suzuki lands more strikes on his injured leg, Kenta fights back and he manages to hit Suzuki with a DDT. Kenta then lands a top rope clothesline on Suzuki for a near fall, Kenta keeps Suzuki down while applying a figure four leg lock to him. Suzuki eventually gets to the ropes to break the submission attempt, Suzuki and Kenta have another striking exchange in the middle of the ring. Kenta ends the exchange by landing multiple high boots on Suzuki followed by a drop kick in the corner, Kenta then hits Suzuki with a top rope double stomp for a near fall.

Kenta goes for a Go To Sleep and Suzuki gets free before applying a sleeper hold to him, Kenta knocks the referee over before landing a low blow on Suzuki. Kenta then catches Suzuki in a rope assisted roll up for a three count.

Winner: Kenta, still your NJPW Strong Openweight Champion

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey

The match begins with Bailey taking Tanahashi down while working over his arm, Tanahashi gets free and he nails a cornered Bailey with strikes. Tanahashi gets Bailey in a headlock, Bailey gets free and Tanahashi nails him with a shoulder tackle. Bailey fights back and he knocks Tanahashi out of the ring after landing Speedball Kicks, Bailey goes after Tanahashi and he nails Tanahashi with some strikes while on the arena floor. Bailey follows up by landing a drop kick on Tanahashi that sends Tanahashi crashing on the arena floor, Bailey gets Tanahashi back in the ring before missing a top rope leap. Tanahashi then nails Bailey with a basement drop kick to the knee, Tanahashi focuses his attack on the injured leg of Bailey. Bailey fights back and he nails Tanahashi with a head kick followed by a missile drop kick, Bailey drops Tanahashi again before landing a running shooting star press for a near fall. Tanahashi fights back and he lands a few strikes on Bailey followed by a slam, Tanahashi then hits Bailey with a middle rope swanton bomb for a near fall.

Tanahashi goes to the top rope and Bailey gets him down after landing a head kick, Tanahashi catches the leg of Bailey before landing a few rope assisted dragon screw leg whips. Bailey fights back and he lures Tanahashi out of the ring before landing a suicide dive, Tanahashi and Bailey get back in the ring before a striking exchange takes place. Tanahashi goes for a dragon screw leg whip and Bailey blocks it before landing a moonsault double knee drop, Bailey follows up by landing a kick on Tanahashi for a near fall. Bailey goes for the tornado kick and Tanahashi counters with a sling blade, Tanahashi goes to the top rope and Bailey meets him up there. Tanahashi hangs Bailey upside down in the corner while landing stomps, Bailey recovers and he gets Tanahashi off the ropes after landing a rana. Bailey then hits Tanahashi with a series of head kicks followed by a tornado kick, Bailey then misses an Ultimate Weapon attempt. Bailey recovers and he catches Tanahashi in a roll up before eating a few swinging neck breakers, Tanahashi then hits Bailey with a sling blade followed by a High Fly Flow for a three count.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi

