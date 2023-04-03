Roman Reigns indicates that his historic world championship run for WWE is nowhere near over.

The Tribal Chief spoke with the press after his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where he explained how they’re only in the third inning of what plans to be a very long story.

If this is baseball, we’re just in the third inning. There is so much left to do. We said it for a long time, we’re just scratching the surface. I told y’all, it had to be a month after we came back in 2020 after SummerSlam, we’re going to change the whole game. We’re not going to follow suit, we’re not going to run it like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, we’re going to expand you people and upon up your attention span.

Reigns later tells the press that they and the fans will have to pay attention for longer because they are not interested in creating a viral moment or only keeping your attention for a short stint.

You’re gonna have to pay attention for longer than 20 seconds y’all because that’s what we’re doing. We’re out here make filet mignon. This isn’t McDonald’s or Burger King. It’s not fast food. We’re giving you the good stuff. I meant it and I kept my word.

WWE announced this morning that this weekend’s WrestleMania 39 was the most successful Mania of all time. You can read about that here.

