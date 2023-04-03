The Rock has big news for one of his most successful films.

The Great One revealed during today’s Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast that a live-action remake of the Academy Award-nominated film Moanna is in development. Rock will be reprising his role as Maui, who he voiced in the original animated feature back in 2016.

In his announcement, the former WWE champion states that the character of Maui is based on his grandfather, Peter Maivia, who he will be honoring with his portrayal. As of now, the remake has not set release date.