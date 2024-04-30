More picks for night two of the 2024 WWE Draft continued after the USA Network cameras stopped rolling on Monday night.

Following night two of the 2024 WWE Draft on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, WWE announced additional night two picks on social media.

After the three-hour WWE on USA red brand show wrapped up, WWE announced the following draft picks on social media:

WWE Raw: Odyssey Jones, Dijak, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Natalya, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne

WWE Smackdown Apollo Crews, Giovanni Vinci, Tegan Nox

Featured below are the rest of the night two draft picks from this week’s WWE Backlash: France “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

ROUND 1

Raw : GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

SmackDown : Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens

ROUND 2

Raw : CM Punk, Braun Strowman

SmackDown : Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton

ROUND 3

Raw : Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, Drew McIntyre

SmackDown : Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Elektra Lopez, Shinsuke Nakamura

ROUND 4

Raw : Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov

SmackDown : Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven

ROUND 5

Raw : Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Lyra Valkyria

SmackDown : Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell

ROUND 6