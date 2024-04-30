More picks for night two of the 2024 WWE Draft continued after the USA Network cameras stopped rolling on Monday night.
Following night two of the 2024 WWE Draft on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, WWE announced additional night two picks on social media.
After the three-hour WWE on USA red brand show wrapped up, WWE announced the following draft picks on social media:
WWE Raw: Odyssey Jones, Dijak, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Natalya, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne
WWE Smackdown Apollo Crews, Giovanni Vinci, Tegan Nox
Featured below are the rest of the night two draft picks from this week’s WWE Backlash: France “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
ROUND 1
Raw: GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
SmackDown: Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens
ROUND 2
Raw: CM Punk, Braun Strowman
SmackDown: Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton
ROUND 3
Raw: Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, Drew McIntyre
SmackDown: Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Elektra Lopez, Shinsuke Nakamura
ROUND 4
Raw: Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov
SmackDown: Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven
ROUND 5
Raw: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Lyra Valkyria
SmackDown: Kit Wilson, Elton Prince, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell
ROUND 6
Raw: Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, Akam, Rezar, Bronson Reed
SmackDown: Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Blair Davenport