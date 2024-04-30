Dijak is headed back to the WWE main roster.

The former RETRIBUTION member is being called-up according to Fightful’s Corey Brennan. Reports are the big guy filmed something for Raw that hasn’t aired yet.

Picks from tonight’s Raw, as well as picks made from SmackDown, can be found below.

SIXTH ROUND PICKS:

-The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & AoP) have been drafted to Raw

-DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) have been drafted to SmackDown

-Bronson Reed has been drafted to Raw

-Blair Davenport has been drafted to SmackDown

FIFTH ROUND PICKS:

-The New Day are the first picks of the fifth round and will remain on Raw

-Pretty Deadly are the second picks of the fifth round and will remain on SmackDown

-Lyra Valkyria is the third pick of the fifth round and will move from NXT to Raw

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are the final picks of the fifth round and will move to SmackDown

FOURTH ROUND PICKS:

-The Judgment Day are the first picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw

-Naomi is the second pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown

-Ilja Dragunov is the third pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw

-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are the final picks of the fourth round and will move to SmackDown

THIRD ROUND PICKS:

-The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee) are the first picks of the third round and are going to Raw

-Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto, Angel) is the second pick of the third round and are remaining on SmackDown

-Drew McIntyre is the third pick of the third round and is remaining on Raw

-Shinsuke Nakamura is the final pick of the third round and is going to SmackDown

SECOND ROUND PICKS:

-CM Punk is the first pick of the second round and will remain on Raw.

-The Pride (Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Street Profits) are drafted to SmackDown.

-Braun Strowman is picked third in the second round and will be on Raw.

-Tiffany Stratton is the final pick of the second round and will be going to SmackDown.

FIRST ROUND PICKS:

-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.

-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.

-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.

-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.

PICKS FROM SMACKDOWN:

Round 1

SmackDown – Bianca Belair

Raw – Jey Uso

SmackDown – Carmelo Hayes

Raw – Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Round 2

SmackDown – Randy Orton

Raw – Bron Breakker

SmackDown – Nia Jax

Raw – Liv Morgan

Round 3

SmackDown – LA Knight

Raw – Ricochet

SmackDown – The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)

Raw – Sheamus

Round 4

SmackDown – AJ Styles

Raw – Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

SmackDown – Andrade

Raw – Kiana James

As announced on social media on Friday night:

SmackDown – The O.C.

SmackDown – Baron Corbin

SmackDown – Cedric Alexander and Ashante Thee Adonis

Raw – Shayna Baszler

Raw – Zoey Stark

Raw – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Raw – Ivar