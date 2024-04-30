Dijak is headed back to the WWE main roster.
The former RETRIBUTION member is being called-up according to Fightful’s Corey Brennan. Reports are the big guy filmed something for Raw that hasn’t aired yet.
Picks from tonight’s Raw, as well as picks made from SmackDown, can be found below.
SIXTH ROUND PICKS:
-The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & AoP) have been drafted to Raw
-DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) have been drafted to SmackDown
-Bronson Reed has been drafted to Raw
-Blair Davenport has been drafted to SmackDown
FIFTH ROUND PICKS:
-The New Day are the first picks of the fifth round and will remain on Raw
-Pretty Deadly are the second picks of the fifth round and will remain on SmackDown
-Lyra Valkyria is the third pick of the fifth round and will move from NXT to Raw
-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are the final picks of the fifth round and will move to SmackDown
BREAKING: Fifth Round picks for this year's #WWEDraft!
The New Day to #WWERaw
Pretty Deadly to #SmackDown @Real_Valkyria to #WWERaw @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell to #SmackDown
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
FOURTH ROUND PICKS:
-The Judgment Day are the first picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw
-Naomi is the second pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown
-Ilja Dragunov is the third pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw
-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are the final picks of the fourth round and will move to SmackDown
Here are your fourth round Night 2 #WWEDraft picks…

— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
THIRD ROUND PICKS:
-The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee) are the first picks of the third round and are going to Raw
-Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto, Angel) is the second pick of the third round and are remaining on SmackDown
-Drew McIntyre is the third pick of the third round and is remaining on Raw
-Shinsuke Nakamura is the final pick of the third round and is going to SmackDown
BREAKING: Third Round picks on Night 2 for this year's #WWEDraft!
The LWO to #WWERaw
Legado del Fantasma to #SmackDown @DMcIntyreWWE to #WWERaw @ShinsukeN to #SmackDown
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
SECOND ROUND PICKS:
-CM Punk is the first pick of the second round and will remain on Raw.
-The Pride (Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Street Profits) are drafted to SmackDown.
-Braun Strowman is picked third in the second round and will be on Raw.
-Tiffany Stratton is the final pick of the second round and will be going to SmackDown.
Here are your second round #WWEDraft picks…

— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
FIRST ROUND PICKS:
-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.
-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.
-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.
-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.
BREAKING: First Round picks for Night 2 of this year's #WWEDraft!
IMPERIUM to #WWERaw@Jade_Cargill to #SmackDown
DAMAGE CTRL to #WWERaw@FightOwensFight to #SmackDown
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
PICKS FROM SMACKDOWN:
Round 1
SmackDown – Bianca Belair
Raw – Jey Uso
SmackDown – Carmelo Hayes
Raw – Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Round 2
SmackDown – Randy Orton
Raw – Bron Breakker
SmackDown – Nia Jax
Raw – Liv Morgan
Round 3
SmackDown – LA Knight
Raw – Ricochet
SmackDown – The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)
Raw – Sheamus
Round 4
SmackDown – AJ Styles
Raw – Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)
SmackDown – Andrade
Raw – Kiana James
As announced on social media on Friday night:
SmackDown – The O.C.
SmackDown – Baron Corbin
SmackDown – Cedric Alexander and Ashante Thee Adonis
Raw – Shayna Baszler
Raw – Zoey Stark
Raw – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Raw – Ivar