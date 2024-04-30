The fallout from WWE Backlash: France goes down next Monday night.

And so does a lot more.

On this week’s WWE Backlash: France “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was also night two of the 2024 WWE Draft, it was announced that the annual King of the Ring tournament will begin next week.

As previously announced, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25, 2024.

Scheduled for the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Monday, May 6, 2024, the post-WWE Backlash: France episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will air live at 8/7c on the USA Network.

In addition to the start of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament, the show will also mark the first episode that kicks off the new rosters for Raw and SmackDown following this year’s WWE Draft.

