– On this week’s 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was also the “go-home show” for the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event this weekend, it was announced that a WWE Backlash: France Kickoff media event will take place before the PLE. WWE Backlash: France Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4pm local time, 10am EST. / 7am PST. at the LDLC Arena. The media event, similar to the recent WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event, will stream live via Peacock and WWE’s various social media platforms.

HEY FRANCE! #WWEBacklash Kickoff is FREE to our WWE fans THIS FRIDAY at 4pm @LDLC_Arena pic.twitter.com/RrwphhUXUR — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024

– There will be two episodes of WWE Speed on X this week. During the Sami Zayn vs. “Big” Bronson Reed match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show, it was announced that there will be two episodes of WWE Speed this week, with shows airing on X at Noon Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and again on Friday, May 3, 2024. The shows will include the last semifinal bout in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Tournament, as well as the finals itself, which will crown the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

– On the WWE Raw Talk post-show for this week, it was announced that former WWE NXT World Champion and new addition to the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster, Carmelo Hayes, will be among the guests on this Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.