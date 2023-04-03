Kevin Owens feels for Cody Rhodes.

The Prizefighter appeared on this morning’s episode of The Today Show alongside of Sami Zayn, where the two touted their tag team title win over the Usos from night one of WrestleMania 39. During the chat, they would be asked about the main event of night two of the Showcase of the Immortals, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship thanks to a major assist from the rest of The Bloodline.

Owens and Zayn did get involved and fight off the Usos, but were unable to help Cody with Solo Sikoa, who hit the American Nightmare with the Samoa Spike moments before Reigns hit a final spear. Here is what Owens had to say:

We did our best to make things right. We kept the Usos, they didn’t belong in that match, we made sure that they didn’t have too big of an impact on everything that happened. It went the way it was. I tried.

Fresh out of the ring, WWE superstars Sami Zayn @SamiZayn, Kevin Owens @FightOwensFight and Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE bring their championship titles to Studio 1A and talk about their victories at #WrestleMania 39. pic.twitter.com/kXuUSPLZ55 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2023

