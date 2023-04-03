MLW has announced a new matchup for War Chamber.

Willie Mack will be taking on Sam Adonis at the event, which takes place this Thursday from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

In the highest profile bout since signing with MLW, Sam Adonis will be tested as he takes on one of wrestling’s most charismatic and gifted in Willie Mack.

Mack, who has recently had some issues with Adonis’ AZTECA amigo John Hennigan, looks to get some payback.

A perennial main eventer in Mexico, Sam Adonis was once described by a Mexican tabloid as “the most hated man in Mexico.” MLW fans have shared that sentiment whenever Adonis is in action.

The self-proclaimed “chocolate thunder,” Willie Mack is a talented fighter, blending lucha, technical and high-flying. The charismatic Mack has been a standout everywhere he’s competed. Fans can expect the Mack to shine bright in the city that never sleeps.

But will Adonis’ amigo impact the outcome of this bout?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH

Hammerheads (Hammerstone, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, ??? & ??? with Raven)

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Shigehiro Irie

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Willie Mack vs. Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat

Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. FBI vs. Mane Event

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Microman (with Mister Saint Laurent) vs. Beastman (with Kimchee)

Plus MORE!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

