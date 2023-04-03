Matt Riddle could be returning to WWE TV on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW.

As we’ve noted, it was reported late this past week that Riddle’s WWE return was a “developing story” as multiple sources were saying that there had been a creative pitch for his return. The report was interesting because the same source reported days earlier that there had been no talk of a Riddle return.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that Riddle is currently in Los Angeles for tonight’s RAW. It was speculated that he was brought in to return on the show.

Riddle was not backstage for WrestleMania 39 this past weekend.

It was also reported this past week that plans call for Riddle to remain on the RAW brand.

Riddle has been away from WWE since the December 5 RAW, where he was temporarily written out of the storylines with an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug test, and it was later reported that he entered rehab. You can click here for Riddle’s late-December statement following his WWE hiatus and abuse allegations by another woman. You can click here for his early February updates.

As we’ve noted, there’s also been recent talk of Randy Orton possibly returning soon. Orton was brought in for WrestleMania 39 Weekend, but obviously did not appear on TV. There’s on word yet on if WWE plans to keep the RK-Bro tag team together.

It’s rumored that tonight’s RAW will feature Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner vs. Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

