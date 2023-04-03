The main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. This was a shock to many who felt Rhodes would win.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials decided on the win by Reigns several weeks back. There were multiple people who knew of the Rhodes loss, but it remains to be seen when the talent were told.

It was noted that the plan to do Rhodes vs. Reigns was planned as far back as the summer of 2022 after there were internal pitches for Rhodes vs. John Cena, even after his injury. When WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in power, there was no plan for Reigns to lose the titles, much less for Rhodes to win. Once Vince was gone and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was in charge, the plan was for sure in motion for Rhodes to compete in the match.

There were people within WWE who began to defend the idea of Reigns winning this past week, and there had been some talk that he would win last week. Now, it’s been confirmed that the plan for Reigns to win was set and multiple people were aware of it several weeks ago.

WWE sources and a representative were asked if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in the decision making, but they all claimed he wasn’t.

It was also said that a lot of the interference elements of the match were not relayed to talent, referees, and ringside staff until Sunday, and the involvement of many parties were previously unknown. The Rhodes vs. Reigns match saw interference from Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, The Usos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You can click here for highlights.

