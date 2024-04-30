Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and is being broadcast on the USA Network. The show centers around the ongoing 2024 draft, with WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley presenting the fifth round picks. They are as follows:
-The New Day are the first picks of the fifth round and will remain on Raw
-Pretty Deadly are the second picks of the fifth round and will remain on SmackDown
-Lyra Valkyria is the third pick of the fifth round and will move from NXT to Raw
-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are the final picks of the fifth round and will move to SmackDown
If you missed it, here are the fourth round picks:
-The Judgment Day are the first picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw
-Naomi is the second pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown
-Ilja Dragunov is the third pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw
-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are the final picks of the fourth round and will move to SmackDown
If you missed it, here were the third round picks:
-The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee) are the first picks of the third round and are going to Raw
-Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto, Angel) is the second pick of the third round and are remaining on SmackDown
-Drew McIntyre is the third pick of the third round and is remaining on Raw
-Shinsuke Nakamura is the final pick of the third round and is going to SmackDown
If you missed it, here were the second round picks:
-CM Punk is the first pick of the second round and will remain on Raw.
-The Pride (Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Street Profits) are drafted to SmackDown.
-Braun Strowman is picked third in the second round and will be on Raw.
-Tiffany Stratton is the final pick of the second round and will be going to SmackDown.
If you missed it, here were the first round picks:
-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.
-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.
-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.
-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.
Follow along with our coverage of WWE Raw here.