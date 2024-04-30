Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and is being broadcast on the USA Network. The show centers around the ongoing 2024 draft, with WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley presenting the fifth round picks. They are as follows:

-The New Day are the first picks of the fifth round and will remain on Raw

-Pretty Deadly are the second picks of the fifth round and will remain on SmackDown

-Lyra Valkyria is the third pick of the fifth round and will move from NXT to Raw

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are the final picks of the fifth round and will move to SmackDown

If you missed it, here are the fourth round picks:

-The Judgment Day are the first picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw

-Naomi is the second pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown

-Ilja Dragunov is the third pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw

-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are the final picks of the fourth round and will move to SmackDown

If you missed it, here were the third round picks:

-The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee) are the first picks of the third round and are going to Raw

-Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto, Angel) is the second pick of the third round and are remaining on SmackDown

-Drew McIntyre is the third pick of the third round and is remaining on Raw

-Shinsuke Nakamura is the final pick of the third round and is going to SmackDown

If you missed it, here were the second round picks:

-CM Punk is the first pick of the second round and will remain on Raw.

-The Pride (Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Street Profits) are drafted to SmackDown.

-Braun Strowman is picked third in the second round and will be on Raw.

-Tiffany Stratton is the final pick of the second round and will be going to SmackDown.

If you missed it, here were the first round picks:

-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.

-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.

-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.

-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.

Follow along with our coverage of WWE Raw here.