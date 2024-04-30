Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and is being broadcast on the USA Network. The show centers around the ongoing 2024 draft, with WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Madusa presenting the fourth round picks. They are as follows:

-The Judgment Day are the first picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw

-Naomi is the second pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown

-Ilja Dragunov is the third pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw

-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are the final picks of the fourth round and will move to SmackDown

If you missed it, here were the third round picks:

-The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee) are the first picks of the third round and are going to Raw

-Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto, Angel) is the second pick of the third round and are remaining on SmackDown

-Drew McIntyre is the third pick of the third round and is remaining on Raw

-Shinsuke Nakamura is the final pick of the third round and is going to SmackDown

If you missed it, here were the second round picks:

-CM Punk is the first pick of the second round and will remain on Raw.

-The Pride (Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Street Profits) are drafted to SmackDown.

-Braun Strowman is picked third in the second round and will be on Raw.

-Tiffany Stratton is the final pick of the second round and will be going to SmackDown.

If you missed it, here were the first round picks:

-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.

-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.

-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.

-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.

