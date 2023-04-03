Bad Bunny is reportedly headed back to WWE RAW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Bad Bunny is booked for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny is scheduled to be sitting front row for a segment on Monday’s show. There was a pitch for Dominik Mysterio to do some sort of angle with Bad Bunny, but it remains to be seen if this will happen on tonight’s RAW.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 saw Bad Bunny get a big pop when he came out to join the Spanish announce team for Dominik’s loss to his father, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. At one point during the match, Dominik pulled a chain out of the corner, which Damian Priest had previously left there for him. Bad Bunny rushed over to the apron and took the chain from Dominik, which led to Rey dropkicking Dominik for 619, then the Frogsplash to get the pin.

WWE also posted video of Bad Bunny and Rey catching up backstage at SoFi Stadium before WrestleMania Saturday began. This was their first meeting since Rey presented Bunny with a special mask after the 2022 Royal Rumble, which you can also see below.

The Grammy Award-winning Bunny is set to host the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from his home state of Puerto Rico on May 6. There’s been talk of Bunny wrestling a match at Backlash, perhaps against Dominik.

Bad Bunny has appeared on several WWE shows since performing his “Booker T” single at the 2021 Royal Rumble. The former WWE 24/7 Champion made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, where he and then-babyface Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny then competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering at #27. He was tossed out by winner Brock Lesnar as the 26th elimination, but he picked up two eliminations before being tossed – he eliminated Sheamus on his own, then he and Rey eliminated Dolph Ziggler. WWE officials have been impressed with Bunny’s work since the beginning.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced any additional matches or segments for tonight’s RAW, which will be the biggest red brand episode of the year.

You can see the aforementioned related clips below:

