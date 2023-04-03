WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says WrestleMania 39 was the most successful WrestleMania of all-time.

Triple H noted during tonight’s post-show press conference that this was the most successful WrestleMania ever as it “smashed records” for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media. He promised to have detailed information on Monday, but he knows there were all-time highs in those categories.

Triple H called this the all-time best WrestleMania, saying it was off the chart. He said the gate for the whole weekend was well over $21 million, and that WrestleMania 39 was the highest-grossing event with the highest paid attendance.

WWE previously announced a SoFi Stadium record with 80,497 fans in attendance for Night 1. Triple H joked that this was the shortest record reign as Night 2 broke the record the next night. WWE announced the 80,497 fans for Night 1, and 81,395 in attendance for Night 2, with a weekend total of 161,892 people in attendance.

Triple H said someone who “does this” on a regular basis told him that 161,892 was a mind-blowing number. Triple H said the number is awesome, and it just shows the strength of where WWE is at right now.

It was noted by WrestleTix how there were 53 available tickets for Night 2 at around 6:40pm this evening. The setup at that point was for 67,603 seats, and 67,550 had been distributed. The setup did change on Sunday morning as new seats were released. For Night 1, WWE had 304 available tickets at around 2pm on Saturday, with a setup of 66,668 and 66,364 tickets distributed, with 1,615 on resale. WWE then released new seats between 2pm and 6pm as the 6pm count on Saturday was 296 available tickets with a setup of 67,399 and 67,103 tickets distributed.

It was also noted that this was a record weekend for media as WWE had more than 250 credentialed members of the media in attendance.

