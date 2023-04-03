This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

That show was headlined by Adam Cole taking on Daniel Garcia, which was Cole’s first matchup since Forbidden Door last June. BTE also gives an update on Matt Jackson’s tricep injury, where the former two-time AEW tag champion says that he opted out of surgery and will only miss a few weeks of action.

Plus, Brandon Cutler following the Young Bucks to WrestleCon and much more. Check out “I Was Wrong,” episode 341, below.