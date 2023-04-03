This past Friday ROH presented their annual Supercard of Honor pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles California, an event that saw ever title defended and even crowned a new Pure Champion in Katsuyori Shibata. You can find the full show results here.

According to Fightful Select, top AEW superstar Miro was backstage for the event. However, the report specifies that he was never planned for the show and might have just been visiting talent. The Redeemer has not appeared on AEW programming in close to nine months.

Also backstage was NJPW star Rocky Romero, who has worked as a mediator between NJPW and AEW and also has a history competing for ROH.

Former WWE commentator and wrestling legend Nigel McGuinness returned at Supercard of Honor. You can read about that here.