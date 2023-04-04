It looks like Bayley may have been pulled from Damage CTRL following WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for a loss to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Monday’s post-WrestleMania edition of RAW saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeat SKY and Kai to earn a title shot on next week’s RAW. It was noted by Fightful Select that Bayley was scheduled to come to the ring with SKY and Kai, but for some reason she was pulled from the show at the last minute.

Bayley being pulled from RAW comes after she made interesting comments during WrestleMania Weekend.

Bayley took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and simply wrote, “And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye”

Bayley then took to Instagram and posted a photo of Damage CTRL’s WrestleMania entrance with the same line, without the “Bye” at the end, writing, “…And sometimes even the most romantic love story comes to an end.”

For some context, going into WrestleMania on the Friday before, Bayley wrote, “…romance novel continued. WM 39 – I’m in love with the journey I’ve been on. There is absolutely NOTHING in this world like this place. I’ve felt everything…confusion, disappointment, hopeless, but above all…LOVE. I love this. Love isn’t always happy, love isn’t always kind. It’s not rainbows and butterflies and smiles and flowers. We get let down in love. We even let ourselves down in love. We’re sometimes alone in love. But damn is it all worth it to just hold on to that love. A pandemic, a let down, an injury, cannot stop my loveeeee. All of these things brought us to TOMORROW. I get to walk into Wrestlemania in front of 75,000+ people alongside two women that have walked similar paths, have felt similar feelings…..and we’re going to thank our 2 childhood heroes for inspiring us to get to this point in our lives where we can now kick their ass out of OUR RING FOR GOOD AND THEY CAN TAKE THAT IDIOT WHO THINKS HER SH*T DON’T STINK WITH THEM!!!!!!!! Ain’t nothin more romantic than that. I know, I will never forget this.”

There’s no word yet on why Bayley was pulled, but we will keep you updated. It was reported earlier how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in charge last night and that led to many changes.

You can see the related posts below:

And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 2, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.