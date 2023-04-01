– The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Wade Barrett, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. The panel goes over tonight’s card. We see fans finding their seats in the stadium. Braxton sends us to Byron Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone with a bunch of rabid fans. We get a video for Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair now. Barrett and Rosenberg predict Flair will win, while Booker goes with Flair. Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania “By The Numbers” video.

Back from more promos and we get a video package for John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory now. Comedian/actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias joins the panel now for a discussion. Barrett predicts Theory to retain, while Booker, Iglesias and Rosenberg go with Cena to win. Back from a break and we see highlights from the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Maria Menounos joins the panel now and talks about how she’s honored to be a part of WWE. The panel talks about the inductions now, while Maria talks more about the big weekend. We get a video on Mysterio vs. Mysterio now. Actor Rafael Amaya joins the panel and as Barrett and Rosenberg say, the pre-show has gone off the rails. This is Amaya’s first WWE show and he sure is enjoying himself. Braxton and the panel go over the card for Night 2 now.

UPDATE: The WrestleMania 39 Night 1 match/segment order with a new segment has been revealed at this link. You can click here fore more backstage notes.

—————

Host: The Miz

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us later on for live coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.