WWE officials are reportedly looking to re-sign Drew McIntyre.

As noted earlier, it was revealed that McIntyre’s WWE contract is coming to an end, but the two sides have not agreed on terms for a new deal yet. It was confirmed by multiple sources today that McIntyre’s deal is not up “imminently,” but is in its final year.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the contract expires “within the next nine months,” which goes with the original timeline. McIntyre has reportedly made it clear that he was going to wait until much closer to the expiration date before he signed anything because there are a number of factors to consider.

McIntyre is one of many WWE Superstars who have contracts coming up by the end of 2024. After the launch of AEW in 2019, WWE signed dozens of talent to 5-year contracts, while many of them ended up being cut but brought back during the pandemic.

WWE officials are eager to keep McIntyre, as expected, and word is that they hope to engage him in contract talks later this year.

It’s believed that McIntyre will have interest from AEW, NJPW and other companies.

McIntyre and Sheamus will challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a Triple Threat on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 this Sunday.

