A new “WWE: Recruits” docuseries has been announced by Roku.

The new Roku Original is Executive Produced by John Cena and A. Smith & Co Productions. The docuseries will follow “hopeful young wrestlers on their journey to become WWE Superstars.

The eight-part docuseries is being filmed now, and was also happening at WrestleMania 39 this past weekend. WWE Recruits is the working title for the project, and that could change. No premiere date has been announced.

Cena will also appear in the project along with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Big E, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, among others.

Roku noted in today’s press release, “‘WWE: Recruits’ (wt) follows a group of young men and women competing to earn one of the most sought-after titles in all of entertainment: WWE Superstar. The eight-part docuseries invites viewers to experience the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality. Thousands of pro wrestling hopefuls will be narrowed down to an elite group of candidates going for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Cena commented in today’s press release and said he looks forward to giving fans an exclusive all-access look at how WWE turns talents to Superstars.

“Millions around the world watch and dream of it, but only a handful of extraordinary individuals can become a WWE Superstar,” Cena commented. “I am so excited to bring ‘WWE: Recruits’ to The Roku Channel and look forward to giving viewers an exclusive all-access perspective on how the WWE turns the dreams of talented young people into a reality.”

Sean Boyle, Head of Adventure and Exploration Programming, Roku Originals, added, “Roku Original series ‘WWE: Recruits’ not only unpacks how the WWE transforms unknown athletes into world-renowned stars, but also invites audiences into the lives of an unforgettable group of young people chasing their ultimate dream. We could not be more excited to work with the icon himself, John Cena, as our executive producer and our outstanding partners, the WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions, to share the untold story of this high-stakes world.”

Arthur Smith, CEO & Chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions, said, “The journey begins here for the next generation of future WWE hopefuls to win a once-in-a-lifetime contract, giving them a platform to shine like never before. In our first time ever partnering with The Roku Channel and WWE, being the starmakers they are, ‘WWE: Recruits’ (wt) is set to be television at its best with the best.”

