Friday’s AEW Battle of The Belts VI special will air live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, right after the live AEW Rampage goes off the air.

Battle of The Belts will be headlined by ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defending against QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. This will be their first title defense since winning the vacant titles at Supercard of Honor. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will also be in action.

Below is the full line-up for Friday’s live Battle of The Belts special:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Billie Starkz

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Dralistico

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs

