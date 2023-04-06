Friday’s AEW Rampage will air live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Rampage will be headlined by FTW Champion Hook defending against Ethan Page in a rematch from Wednesday, which saw Hook retain after Matt Hardy hit Page with a belt shot as Page went into Redrum for the submission win. Swerve Strickland will also be on Rampage to make an announcement based on Keith Lee challenging Chris Jericho for next week’s Dynamite.

Below is the full line-up for Friday’s live Rampage:

* Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

* Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

* Taya Valkyrie and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill face-off

* The Acclaimed, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. opponents TBA

* Swerve Strickland will make an announcement

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page

