Chris Jericho recently appeared on the AEW-some podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics including plans for a cinematic match with Mike Tyson.

Tyson showed up in AEW to confront Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle after AEW Double or Nothing 2020 on an episode of Dynamite where Tyson was joined by UFC fighters Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Henry Cejudo, and more. Tyson and Jericho ended up shoving each other.

They aligned in April 2021, with Tyson becoming an honorary member of The Inner Circle. According to Jericho, they were supposed to do a cinematic match.

“Mike Tyson and I almost had a cinematic match. We were this close to doing it, Tyson vs. Jericho in a New York Street Fight, but we couldn’t make it happen. We really were deep in negotiations too. We were going to do it in New York in an alley, like an alley fight, basically. Think ‘They Live’ with Tyson and Jericho, that’s what I had in mind.”

