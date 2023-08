AEW will hold Collision from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,827 tickets and there are 1,537 left. The show is set up for 4,364 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

More matches will be announced for the show on tonight’s Dynamite and Friday’s Rampage.