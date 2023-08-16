This week’s WWE Raw took place from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Below are the list of producers for the matches and segments that took place on that night.

-Shane Helms produced the JD McDonagh and Sami Zayn match.

-Robert Roode & Petey Williams produced the Chad Gable and Giovanni Vinci match and the GUNTHER and Otis match. Roode produced the Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa match that took place on Main Event.

-Abyss produced the Viking Raiders and the Glasbros match.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Rhea Ripley and Indi Hartwell match. He also produced the Natalya and Tegan Nox match that took place on Main Event.

-Adam Pearce produced the Shinsuke Nakamura promo segment.

-TJ Wilson produced the Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch match.

-Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor match.

(H/T Fightful Select)