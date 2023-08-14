Aubrey Edwards talks AEW Fight Forever.

The popular referee spoke about the promotion’s first console game during a recent interview on the Under The Ring podcast, where she discussed how proud she was of the creative team that put Fight Forever out and reveals that she’s working on more projects for the AEW Games department.

I’m really proud of Fight Forever. I was not actually involved with the team and Fight Forever, but the team that was did an incredible job. I know a lot of those guys, like Kenny Omega, had never developed a game before, so going through that process and having made — I previously worked on 12 separate video games before joining AEW, so kind of seeing how that sausage gets made, and seeing someone go through that process for the first time. Like, I know what that feels like. I know those blood, sweat, and tears all too well. I’m so, so incredibly proud of everyone behind the scenes for pulling that off. I’m working on other stuff for AEW Games that I can’t talk about yet. It’s super, super exciting.

Aubrey then reflects on the projects she has already worked on for AEW Games.

So previously, I’d worked on AEW Elite General Manager, which was our mobile General Manager simulator that came out about two years ago. Yeah, I’m working on some other titles. We’ll just say that.

You can check out Aubrey’s full interview below.

