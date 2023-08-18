Ava is set to work her first singles match on next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Heatwave special, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Creed Brothers won a “Losers Leave NXT” match against The Dyad several weeks back, but they have continued to taunt The Schism, while also stirring the pot dressed as two of The Schism’s masked followers. The feud continued on this week’s NXT as distractions and interference by all three of The Diamond Mine members led to The Dyad coming up short against NXT Tag Team Champions The Family.

As seen below, Ava delivered a promo on Nile, challenging her to a match at Heatwave. WWE has now made the match official. Ava said she made the challenge in hopes of luring The Creed Brothers out, saying they will have no choice but to come save Nile from the beating she has planned.

This will be Ava’s first-ever singles match. The Rock’s oldest daughter has worked just four official matches since signing with WWE in February 2020. She made her in-ring debut by teaming with The Dyad and Joe Gacy for an eight-person loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate and Thea Hail at NXT Stand & Deliver back on April 1. The Schism then teamed up for a loss to Nile, The Creeds and Boa at the April 14 non-televised live event in Largo, FL, and Nile made her Tuesday night in-ring debut by teaming with The Dyad for a win over Nile and The Creed on the June 6 episode. Ava’s last match was at the June 23 non-televised NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL as she and Gacy came up short against Hail and Hudson. Nile’s last singles match was a loss to Kiana James on the August 8 NXT episode, which came after a distraction by The Schism plus interference by Ava.

Below is the updated card for next week’s NXT Heatwave episode, along with the promo from Ava and responses from Nile:

NXT Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear

