Wednesday’s live Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite drew 874,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 3.31% from last week’s show, which drew 846,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 10.34% from last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 412,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 9% from last week’s 378,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented.

The Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite ranked #1 for the day on cable in the key demo, for the second week in a row. To compare, the #2 show was the Little League World Series on ESPN at 7pm, which drew a 0.24 key demo rating with 311,000 viewers in the demo, and a total audience of 1.184 million.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.34% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.67% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 6.66% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the House of The Dragon show, which also served as the post-Quake By The Lake episode.

Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – The Acclaimed vs. TBA, Chris Jericho’s answer to Don Callis, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In, Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross, a promo from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, plus The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 894,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (200th episode)

August 9 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 874,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 23 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

