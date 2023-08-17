Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jeff Jarrett defeat Jeff Hardy in the first Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch. The match featured an appearance by the chainsaw-slinging Leatherface, who chased Team Jarrett, including a bloody Karen Jarrett.

Leatherface was played by indie wrestler Dean Alexander, according to Fightful Select. Alexander first began working for AEW in March 2021 at tapings for AEW Dark. He has worked more than three dozen dates for the company since then.

The match was a promotional tie-in for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game. AEW reportedly received more than $100,000 for the tie-in, which was donated to the victims of the Maui wildfires, as were all Fight for The Fallen proceeds.

Below is footage from last night’s match, along with backstage photos of Leatherface with the custom title belt that Jarrett ended up with:

