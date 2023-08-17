Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 8/17/23

From the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on the call as usual so let’s get to the ring.

Darius Martin, Lee Johnson, & Action Andretti vs. Lee Moriarty & The WorkHorsemen

Moriarty and Johnson start. Leap frog and a drop kick by Johnson. Atomic drop and a clothesline over the top by Martin to Moriarty. Handspring kick to Henry and a double hip toss to Drake and a pair of kicks. One count. Henry catches Johnson with a knee from the apron and a dragon screw by Moriarty. Senton from the apron by Drake gets two. Hard chops by Drake in the corner. Half and half suplex with a bridge by Moriarty, but no pin. Hot tag to Andretti who clears the ring with clotheslines and a swinging neckbreaker to Moriarty. Dive to Henry on the outside. Spanish Fly to Moriarty for a two count. Shotgun dropkick to Henry by Johnson into a German by Andretti. Drake is in with a big single leg dropkick to Martin. Head kick by Henry and an assisted sit out powerbomb by WorkHorsemen. Hammerlock neckbreaker by Moriarty to Johnson! Jumping flatliner by Johnson to Moriarty. Drillbit by Drake to Johnson. Chaos Theory by Henry but Andretti rolls through and holds on for the three.

Winners: Darius Martin, Lee Johnson, & Action Andretti

Rating: **1/2. All six dudes work really well together, and this was a heck of a sprint.

Trish Adora vs. Lady Frost

Frost uses the top rope to cartwheel out of a wrist lock and get a cover for two. Both women trade pinning combinations early and we have a stalemate. Arm bar with a split by Adora over the shoulders of Frost, but Frost gets to the ropes. Adora misses a dive and Frost hits a cannonball off the apron. Back in the ring, waist lock into a German by Adora for a long two count. Tower of London into a chestbreaker in by Adora gets a two count. Adora looks for Lariat Tubman but Frost ducks and connects with a high kick. Frost goes up top… Frost Bite! One, two, three!

Winner: Lady Frost

Rating: *3/4. Good stuff here but criminally short. Nice to see Frost get a win, I would assume she’s got a contract with ROH now?

Rachael Ellering vs. Leyla Hirsch

Hirsch decides against the Code of Honor. Body slam and a senton by Ellering. Ellering looks for a back body drop but Hirsch lands on her feet and kicks out the arm of Ellering. Hirsch now focusing the attack on the arm and shoulder. Hammerlock by Hirsch before running Ellering into the turnbuckle. Fujiwara armbar by Hirsch but Ellering rolls through for two. Snap mare into a straight armbar by Hirsch but Ellering stacks her for a pin and counters to an arm ringer. Boot by Ellering and a spinning European uppercut. Brainbuster by Ellering gets another two. Both women jockey for position as Hirsch looks for a crucifix but counters into a straight armbar and Ellering quickly taps.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

Rating: *1/2. Hirsch is the shiny new toy right now, but Ellering stood out here too and it’s good to have a veteran presence like he’s back on the show.

Peter Avalon vs. Dalton Castle

Mat return by Castle. Ankle pick by Castle and a waist lock by Castle, but Avalon counters with a head lock take over and a dropkick. BangARang by Castle early but Avalon frees himself, right into a big t-bone suplex. Running knee in the corner and a lariat. BangARang and this one is over.

Winner: Dalton Castle

Rating: NR

Tony Nese is here and he wants everyone to do group training. Jerry Lynn shows up and says Tony Khan is tired of it, and he has someone to face Nese, and they’re a blast from the past.

Tony Nese w/ Daivari vs. Metalik

Shoulder block by Nese. Hip toss into the ropes but Metailik arm drags out of it. Metalik walks the ropes and arm drags Nese again. Nese bails to the outside and Metalik fakes him out with a handspring. Metalik hits the ropes and Ari Daivari trips him up from the outside, allowing Nese to send him to the floor hard and take advantage. Spinning back kick to the face of Metalik gets two. Nese hangs Metalik in the Tree of Woe and uses him to do crunches, before delivering bicycle kicks. Body scissor by Nese, who slaps Metalik in the chest a bunch. Back elbow by Metalik, who gets sent to the apron and kicks Daivari in the face. Nese charges but Metalik moves and takes him out with an asai moonsault! Metalik hits the floor hard but comes off the top with a diving crossbody. Two count. Reverse Slingblade by Metalik and a shotgun dropkick. Two count. Metalik hits the ropes but Nese follows with a rolling elbow. Liger Bomb by Nese gets a long two. Nese pulls Metalik backwards into the bottom turnbuckle but Nese runs into a superkick. Pumphandle driver by Metalik and this one is over!

Winner: Metalik

Rating: **1/2. I have nothing whatsoever against Tony Nese, but we’ve mentioned we’ve seen him every week without something to do. This match with Metalik felt different, and these two had a good showing here in the main event.