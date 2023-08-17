Shelton Benjamin has nothing but nice things to say about Chad Gable.

The WWE veteran spoke about the Alpha Academy member on the latest edition of Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Benjamin referred to Gable as a workhorse and a badass.

Gable, holy cow. That guy is a workhorse he is such a badass. I don’t think he realized how much respect I have for him. That guy’s badass. So and to see him, say he’s turned on his comical chops. Like, it’s like, he’s constantly surprising me and he’s a guy. I’m like, this would be a breakout star. We’re constantly trying to develop new talent, but I’m like man, this guy’s got it all.

Benjamin would go on to call Gable his favorite worker in WWE because he believes he can be paired with any other superstar and Gable can make them look good.

He’s like he’s my favorite worker. Like because you can put him in the ring with anyone, he can make him look good. He can toss anybody around you know? Like, when he tossed Braun Strowman it’s like you’re not supposed to be able to do that. But man, I’m so impressed by his work. So impressed.

