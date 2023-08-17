NJPW superstar and current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s FanNation section about a wide range of topics, including how he felt about potentially defending his title on AEW television.

The Timebomb tells the publication that it is his dream to have a live match on prime time television, naming AEW as the company he would love to have said match. Takahashi later says that Darby Allin would be his top choice to face.

A dream of mine is to have a match on live prime time TV. I’d be stoked to wrestle in AEW any time and defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title there. Last year, I was supposed to team up with Darby Allin and Sting. So I want to team up with Sting rather than wrestle him. Wrestling someone? That would be Darby.

IMPACT recently announced that Takahashi will be teaming with Mike Bailey to face Lio Rush and Trey Miguel at the Multiverse United 2 pay-per-view event. You can read about that here.