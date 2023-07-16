The first match for NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse United 2 has been announced.

New X-Division Champion Lio Rush will be teaming up with Trey Miguel to battle IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey in tag team action.

Multiverse United 2 takes place on August 20th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will air exclusively on FITE TV.