Lio Rush is your new IMPACT X-Division Champion.

The Man of the Hour defeated Chris Sabin at this evening’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, which ends Sabin’s reign at 37 days. Rush was in complete control after attacking Sabin before the bell even rang. Against the doctor’s wishes Sabin continued and fell victim to Rush’s signature frog-splash. Highlights from the match can be found below.

This was the third title change on Slammiversary. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly won the Knockouts tag team titles and Kenny King captured the IMPACT Digital Media title.