Kenny King is your new IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

King defeated Joe Hendry on the pre-show of tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view to capture the title. He scored the win after stacking Hendry near the ropes, with Sheldon Jean adding some extra leverage to King’s pin by holding his feet on the ropes. This ends Hendry’s run at 267 days.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.