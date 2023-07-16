KUSHIDA is the winner of Ultimate X.
The Japanese superstar defeated Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Angels, Jonathan Gresham, and Jake Something, who made his surprise return, at this evening’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. This means that KUSHIDA can now challenge for the X-Division Championship (currently held by Chris Sabin) at any time that he wants. Highlights from the match can be found below.
