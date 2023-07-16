Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly are your new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
The duo defeated the Coven (KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde) on this evening’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, ending their run at 140 days. This marks Kelly and Slamovich’s first titles with the promotion, and the second title change of Slammiversary so far. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@mashaslamovich has been UNLEASHED! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/96IlO5e4M6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
Brutal combo from The Coven! @KiLynnKing @RealTaylorWilde #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/RLTrvnDZot
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich have captured the Knockouts Tag Team Titles!#Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/d1L3cb1eGR
— (@WrestlingCovers) July 16, 2023
#ANDNEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions@mashaslamovich @Kelly_WP #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/wkqe1Gu2nG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023