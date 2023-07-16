Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly are your new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

The duo defeated the Coven (KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde) on this evening’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, ending their run at 140 days. This marks Kelly and Slamovich’s first titles with the promotion, and the second title change of Slammiversary so far. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.