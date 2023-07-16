Willow Nightingale is the winner of the Owen Hart Memorial.

The former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion defeated Ruby Soho in the final round of the tournament on tonight’s AEW Collision from Calgary. Willow survived some cheap tactics by Soho, which included an attempt to use the green spray paint and an illegal eye poke. She would kick out of Soho’s finisher, then hit the gut-wrench powerbomb to win the tournament. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Willow is now the second woman to win the Owen Hart tournament. Last year’s winner on the women’s side was former AEW women’s champion, Britt Baker.

