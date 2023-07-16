Eric Young is back with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former world champion appeared at this evening’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, where he was the mystery partner for Scott D’Amore in the tag team matchup against Bully Ray and Cody Deaner.

This was shocking to many as Young was thought to have still been with WWE after getting hired in a backstage capacity back in November of 2022. However, a new report from Fightful Select has revealed some interesting details about this.

According to the report, Young asked for his release from WWE around April of 2023, with the reason being that Vince McMahon had returned following the Endeavor deal and he didn’t want to work with McMahon in any capacity. Young told WWE that he wouldn’t work with McMahon due to “moral, creative, and personal reasons.” His release was granted and he was able to return to IMPACT after a 90-day non-compete clause.

Young and D’Amore would defeat Bully Ray and Deaner at Slammiversary.