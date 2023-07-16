A huge tag team title match and the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament on tap tonight!

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Shawn Spears

AEW Battle of the Belts 7

From the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada!

Match #1. AEW International Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lance Archer w/ Jake Roberts

Cassidy attacks quickly but gets disposes of. Archer looks for the Blackout early but Cassidy fights it off. Huge knee from Archer to Cassidy, who’s seated on the top rope. Blackout attempt again but Cassidy locks in the rear naked choke. Archer shrugs him off and hits a shoulder tackle. Cassidy rolls to the outside where he’s met by Jake Roberts. Orange kicks to Jake! Archer is here and slings Cassidy into the guardrail a few times. Archer now decides to beat up all of the security guards for nearly no reason. Cassidy takes advantage of the situation and hits a few shotgun dropkicks that send Archer into the guardrail. Cassidy body slams all of the security on to Archer on the floor. Running back elbows by Archer in the corner. Cassidy tries to come off the top rope but gets caught and slung halfway across the ring with a release suplex. Cassidy tries the satellite DDT but Archer holds on and tries the Blackout, but Cassidy goes low with a chop block. Cassidy is thinking Orange Punch but Archer grabs it in mid-air and delivers a few staggering elbow shots. Swinging uranage by Archer gets a long two. Both men on the outside now and Jake grabs Cassidy looking for the DDT, but Archer pulls Jake off. Low dropkick from Cassidy on the floor and a DDT to a kneeling Archer! Archer pops right up apparently and fights with Cassidy on the apron. Cassidy drops Archer from the apron and rolls in right as the referee hits ten.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **1/4. This one didn’t land for me, I had higher expectations for these two. The DDT on the floor spot at the end was weird and while the count out makes sense, it still felt off.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are here to let us know they’re getting another shot at the Trios titles.

Match #2. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Storm charges Taya early but eats a bunch of strikes and retreats to the outside to regroup. Storm pulls Taya face-first across the middle rope and face washes her with the boot a few times. Big hair toss by Storm on the outside but Taya returns the favor. Back inside the ring and Storm works over Taya in the corner. Full nelson by Storm as we go to a full commercial break. Back from break and Storm misses a running hip attack that allows Valkyrie to get back in it after some clotheslines. Blue Thunder Bomb by Valkyrie gets a one count. Hip attack in the corner and a Stink Face get a two count and everything went black?

The feed comes back on, and Ian Riccaboni is apologizing to all of the fans that were affected by the satellite interruption due to the severe weather in Calgary. Well, I have no idea who won that match, so…

Dr. Martha Hart presents the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Trophies to both Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks .

Match #3. AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Shawn Spears

Luchasaurus in control early, choking Spears with his boot in the corner. Luchasaurus dumps Spears to the outside, follows him, and then plants him on the floor with a body slam. Luchasaurus follows Spears inside and bounces his head off the mat a bunch. Spears fights up now and mounts Luchasaurus in the corner with ten punches. Luchasaurus rolls to the outside and Spears follows with a pump kick off the apron and a boot to the head that sends Luchasaurus head bouncing off the ring post. Spears switches his attention to Christian on the outside and Luchasaurus chokeslams Spears through the timekeeper’s table! Luchasaurus drags Spears back inside the ring and looks for another chokeslam, but Spears rolls though for a two count. Luchasaurus now has had enough and plants Spears with a chokeslam for two. Christian wedges a chair between the middle and top turnbuckle and Luchasaurus eats it face-first after missing a charge. Two count. Spears looks for the C4 but Chrisitan gets on the apron and distracts Spears, allowing Luchasaurus to a lariat for the win.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Rating: **. Cold match, crowd was exhausted, and nobody expected to see a title change… not the best combination.

We now are shown the conclusion of the Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie match, in which Ruby elbowed Taya right into a Storm Zero for the pin.

Final Thoughts: Awfully underwhelming Battle of the Belts here. This is the seventh edition of BOTB, and we have yet to have a title change, by the way. There’s been little to no build to any of these matches and they feel like having an event for the sake of having an event. 6/10.